Duran has thrown five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and two walks this spring. He reached 101.1 mph with his fastball in his last outing Thursday.

Duran has already been in mid-season form with his velocity and looks ready for the regular season. He'll be a primary weapon in the Minnesota bullpen, but manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't tipped his hand about his plan for the closer role this spring. While Duran may be the best reliever, Baldelli usually runs his bullpen with disregard to the save statistic. Duran may be used in high-leverage matchups with Jorge Lopez pitching the ninth inning, for example. However, Duran's elite velocity and prior success are traits that could lead Baldelli to break with tradition and use him as the primary closer if he opts to abandon the committee approach.