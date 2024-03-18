Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday that Duran will begin the season on the 15-day injured list with a moderate oblique strain, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's not clear when Duran got hurt, but the fact the Twins are labeling his injury as a moderate strain would suggest that he's probably in store for longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Manager Rocco Baldelli might not settle on one closer while Duran is on the shelf, but Griffin Jax, Brock Stewart and Justin Topa would all seem to be candidates for saves.