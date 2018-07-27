Duran was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Twins on Thursday along with Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad in exchange for Eduardo Escobar, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Duran is a long way from the majors, he has an electric arm, an ideal 6-foot-5, 175-pound frame for a 20-year-old hurler and developing secondary pitches in his slider and changeup. Duran's command needs some work for him to make it as a starter, but he has plenty of time to work to get that ironed out. He has a 4.73 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB in 64.2 innings (15 starts) for Low-A Kane County.