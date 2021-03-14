The Twins optioned Duran to their minor-league camp Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Along with Duran, fellow pitchers Dakota Chalmers, Jordan Balazovic and Bailey Ober were also optioned as Minnesota made its first cuts of spring training. The Twins are expected to send the 23-year-old fireballer to Double-A Wichita or Triple-A St. Paul to continue his development as a starter, though Duran could make his big-league debut as a reliever once he's ultimately called up from the minors.