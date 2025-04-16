Duran picked up the save Tuesday against the Mets after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.
A throwing error by Willi Castro set the table for the Mets, later enabling a Luisangel Acuna single to bring the tying run to the plate in a 6-3 game. Duran was still ultimately able to fan Francisco Lindor to earn his first save of the campaign. The hard-throwing right-hander remains the favorite for saves over Griffin Jax in the Minnesota bullpen, with Duran logging a 1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings to begin the season.
