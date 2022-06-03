Duran is likely to serve as Minnesota's primary closer for this weekend's three-game series at Toronto after Emilio Pagan (not injury related) was placed on the restricted list Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The rookie right-hander is already seeing occasional save chances for Minnesota this year with four saves in 18 appearances, and he's now expected to be the primary option this weekend with Pagan not traveling to Canada. Duran has been excellent in his first taste of the majors with a 2.22 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and impressive 35:4 K:BB over 24.1 innings.