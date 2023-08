Duran picked up the save Sunday against Philadelphia, working around a hit in a scoreless inning.

It's the third straight scoreless appearance for Duran after he allowed five earned runs over his previous three outings (2.1 innings). The 25-year-old right-hander is now 21-for-25 in save chances with a 2.76 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB across 45.2 innings this season.