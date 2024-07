Duran picked up the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners, pitching a perfect ninth while striking out a batter in the process.

Duran capped off the month with his 12th save in 13 tries this season and turned in a scoreless outing for the 10th time in 12 June appearances. The hard-throwing righty owns a solid 3.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 25.2 innings.