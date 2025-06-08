Duran earned the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays after allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran opened the ninth strong by striking out George Springer, and he was able to work past a Nathan Lukes single to retire the last two batters. It was Duran's 10th save of the season and first since May 27, and he sports a 1.19 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB across 30.1 innings.