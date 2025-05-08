Duran struck out all three batters he faced to earn a save against the Orioles on Wednesday.

With Minnesota holding a three-run lead heading into the ninth inning, Duran was summoned to close things out. He did so in impressive fashion, throwing 11 of 14 pitches for strikes and fanning the side in order. After a lack of opportunities limited Duran to just two saves in April, he's already notched three saves through the first week of May. The right-hander has been impressive this season with a 1.10 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over 16.1 innings.