Duran threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Saturday's spring game. He has a 2.25 ERA with two strikeouts in four innings this spring. Duran's fastball velocity has been down this spring, but he says it's by design. "I focus more on my mechanics and my pitches' movement," he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I don't need to throw really hard right now. Maybe in the [regular season] I throw harder, or maybe not."

Duran's velocity has been down this spring as he "only" reached 100.8 mph with his fastball on Saturday. He had reached 102.5 mph with his fastball in his first spring outing in 2023, for example, per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. His decline in velocity doesn't appear to be a major concern as his fastball is still elite and he could just be easing into spring training as a more established veteran. Duran is set to return as Minnesota's closer, but manager Rocco Baldelli often manages his bullpen without regard for the save statistic meaning Griffin Jax and others will get save chances if matchups call for another pitcher to finish the game.