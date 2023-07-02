Duran picked up the save Saturday against the Orioles after he allowed a hit and no walks with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran surrendered a one-out single and allowed the tying run into scoring position on a stolen base, but he still needed just eight pitches to retire the side. The 25-year-old is 12-for-14 in save chances this year and has yet to allow more than a single run in any of his 29 appearances. He's again been one of the best relievers in the league this season with a 1.41 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB over 32 innings.