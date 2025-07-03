Duran gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Marlins. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The Minnesota closer converted his third straight save chance on just nine pitches (seven strikes). Duran hasn't quite been his usual dominant self over the last month or so, posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 11 innings since the beginning of June, but he still has yet to serve up a homer in 2025 and remains entrenched in the ninth-inning role for the Twins.