Duran picked up the save Thursday against St. Louis, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one over one inning.

Duran's now converted his last two saves despite allowing a run in each appearance. He's been struggling of late, allowing six runs (five earned) over his previous 2.1 innings while sporting a 7.59 ERA in his last 11 outings (10.2 innings). Overall, Duran's gone 19-for-23 in save chances this year while maintaining a 2.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 42.2 innings.