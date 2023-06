Duran allowed a hit and a walk over 1.2 scoreless innings Friday, striking out three and earning a save over the Guardians.

Duran's walk was an intentional one and he didn't face much resistance while closing the 1-0 victory. He picked up his first save since May 5 and has now converted eight of his nine chances on the year. Duran has gone 12.2 straight innings without allowing an earned run, lowering his season ERA to 1.17.