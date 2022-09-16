Duran earned a save against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing two hits and striking out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

With the Twins up one run heading into the ninth inning, manager Rocco Baldelli called upon Duran to notch the tough save. The right-hander allowed consecutive singles to start the frame but retired the next three batters -- the final two by strikeout -- to slam the door. Regular closer Jorge Lopez has struggled of late, giving up four runs over his past 4.1 innings. Given Duran's dominance this season (he holds a 1.70 ERA and 84:14 K:BB over 63.2 innings), it wouldn't be surprising to see him get more opportunities to close down the stretch.