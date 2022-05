Duran struck out two and earned a save during a perfect inning against the Royals on Sunday.

Duran threw 14 of 17 pitches for strikes and forced five whiffs in a dominant outing to earn his third save. The 24-year-old flamethrower threw seven fastballs in the appearances, all ranging between 100-102 miles per hour. He lowered his season ERA to 2.66 with an outstanding 31:3 K:BB through 20.1 innings.