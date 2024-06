Duran (2-2) allowed a walk over two scoreless innings Friday. He struck out one and earned a win over Oakland.

Duran kept the Athletics off the board in the ninth and 10th frames as the Twins eventually delivered the walk-off win. He's 2-0 with a hold over his last three outings since coughing up three runs against the Pirates on June 8. The 26-year-old righty has not picked up a save since June 2. For the season, Duran's ERA is down to 3.66 with a 17:8 K:BB and 10 saves through 19.2 innings.