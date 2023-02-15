Duran bowed out of the World Baseball Classic because of a mild hamstring injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Duran is all good now -- he's been throwing regular bullpen sessions at Twins camp -- but he decided to remove himself from consideration for the Dominican Republic's bullpen when he experienced a bit of hamstring tightness last month. The 25-year-old burst onto the MLB scene in 2022 and is expected to have a share of the closer role in Minnesota this season. Jorge Lopez looks like the primary frontrunner for saves.