Duran was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul with a strained right elbow, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old missed the start of the season while dealing with trapezius tightness, and he'll now be sidelined by an elbow issue . Duran is Minnesota's top pitching prospect, and it's unclear how long he's expected to be on the shelf.