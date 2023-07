Duran picked up the save Saturday against the Athletics. He struck out two over one clean inning.

After giving up five runs over his last three appearances, Duran bounced back with a perfect inning to nail down his 14th save of the campaign Saturday. Though Duran has struggled as of late, he owns a 2.23 ERA through 33 appearances (36.1 innings) on the year and is locked into closing duties for Minnesota.