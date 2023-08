Duran picked up the save Sunday against the Pirates. He allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Only a Brian Reynolds infield single prevented a clean frame for Duran, who has now allowed at least one hit his last 13 outings. Duran now has 23 saves in 27 opportunities and holds a 2.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP to go along with 68 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.