Duran earned the save Sunday in Cleveland, striking out two and walking one in the ninth inning of a 3-0 victory.

Facing the heart of the Guardians' lineup, Duran navigated a walk and kept Cleveland off the board to earn the save. It was his second save in the last four days and he's now 8-for-8 in save chances on the season. The rookie has a 0.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB in 23.2 innings since the All-Star break. With Jorge Lopez's recent struggles, Duran may get more save chances over the final couple of weeks.