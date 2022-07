Duran (0-3) took the loss in Saturday's 9-7 loss against Texas, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out none and walking one over one inning.

Duran gave up what would be the game-tying and game-winning runs for the Rangers in the eighth inning thanks to a Marcus Semien RBI triple and a Mitch Garver RBI single. Those two runs were the first Duran has allowed since June 9. The righty had reduced his ERA to 1.95 prior to Saturday's contest, but it now sits at 2.37.