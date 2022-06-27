Duran picked up the save Sunday against the Rockies, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out two and walking none over one inning.

Duran threw 13 of 18 pitches for strikes Sunday, earning his fifth save of the season. It was his first save since May 24, though he has picked up five holds in the meantime. The righty has been lights out in June, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings for a 1.69 ERA. Duran now has a 2.18 ERA for the season and may have earned some more save opportunities after another stellar performance.