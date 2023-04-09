Duran picked up the save in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Astros. He struck out the only batter he faced.

After the Twins scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead to 9-4, Jovani Moran gave two back in the top of the ninth to turn it back into a save situation for Minnesota. Duran got the call and was up to the task, striking out Yainer Diaz on three pitches. Jorge Lopez pitched the seventh inning Saturday as the first arm out of the bullpen in relief of starter Joe Ryan. Duran now has two saves this season to Lopez's one.