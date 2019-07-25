Twins' Jhoan Duran: Promoted to Double-A
Duran was promoted to Double-A Pensacola after posting a 3.23 ERA with a 11.0 K/9 at High-A Fort Myers.
After an strong 2.00 ERA and 10.3 K/9 last season at Low-A, Duran has continued to impress at the next level. His walk rate ticked up a bit to 3.6 BB/9, but his 100-mph heater still produced a high strikeout rate. A strong finish to the season at Double-A could put him on the radar for a major league callup next year.
