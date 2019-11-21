Twins' Jhoan Duran: Protected from Rule 5 draft
Duran was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
This was a forgone conclusion on the final day to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Duran excels at generating weak contact (63.3 GB% at Double-A) thanks to a heavy mid-90s fastball. At worst, he should make it as a late-inning weapon, but if he will be given the chance to develop into a mid-rotation starter. Look for him to open the year back at Double-A before spending the bulk of 2020 in the Triple-A rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...