Duran was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

This was a forgone conclusion on the final day to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Duran excels at generating weak contact (63.3 GB% at Double-A) thanks to a heavy mid-90s fastball. At worst, he should make it as a late-inning weapon, but if he will be given the chance to develop into a mid-rotation starter. Look for him to open the year back at Double-A before spending the bulk of 2020 in the Triple-A rotation.

