Duran closed out the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning. He struck out two.

The young right-hander led the team with 27 saves in 59 regular season games and they unsurprisingly turned to him again in the ninth inning to close out Tuesday's win. Duran was making his first career appearance as a closer in the postseason. Also foreseeable were his two strikeouts, as Duran carried a 12.1 K/9 across 62.1 innings during the season.