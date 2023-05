Duran allowed a hit while striking out two over two-thirds of a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Giants. He threw 104.6 mph and 104.4 mph fastballs, which are new Twins records, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Duran was getting work in a blowout win as he hadn't pitched in four days. With the Twins off Thursday, Duran should be available for Friday's game against Toronto.