Duran struck out two in a perfect inning Monday against the Royals to secure the hold.

The rookie reliever set down the Royals in order in the eighth inning to earn his fifth hold since the beginning of August and his 15th on the season. With a fastball that routinely hits triple digits and a curveball and changeup that he can call on at any time, Jhoan has been one of the most effective relievers this season. His 2.32 xFIP is good for second among all pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings this season.