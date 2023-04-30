Duran picked up his sixth save of the season Sunday in an 8-4 win over the Royals after he came in to record the final out of the game.

Duran was not expected to be used Sunday after throwing 25 pitches while struggling with his control in Saturday's loss to the Royals. The Twins went into the ninth Sunday with a comfortable 8-2 lead, however, things became tighter than anticipated after Josh Winder allowed two runs. Duran was then called upon to close with runners on second and third and got Edward Olivares to fly out to end the game. The 25-year-old is now tied for fourth in baseball with six saves and should be ready if needed Tuesday with the Twins off Monday.