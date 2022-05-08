Duran picked up his second save of the season Saturday against the Athletics, striking out five and allowing one walk in two hitless, scoreless innings.

Duran entered the top of the eighth with a one-run lead and promptly struck out the side. He had a bit more of an adventurous ninth inning, walking Seth Brown with two outs before hitting Sean Murphy, but he struck out Christian Bethancourt to secure the save. He now owns a 3.68 ERA and a 42.1 percent strikeout rate through 14.2 innings this season.