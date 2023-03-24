Duran threw a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring training loss to Toronto. Duran was hit by a line drive in his leg Sunday during a minor league game.

Duran only suffered a bruise and his leg shouldn't be an issue for Opening Day. He'll be a primary weapon in the Minnesota bullpen again, but manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't tipped his hand about his plan for the closer role this spring. While Duran may be Minnesota's best reliever, Baldelli usually runs his bullpen with disregard to the save statistic. Duran had eight saves and 18 holds with a 1.86 ERA over 67.2 innings as a rookie last season.