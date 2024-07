Duran struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Tigers.

After missing the first month of the season with an oblique strain, Duran has had a little trouble finding his usual form, but he may be coming around. The right-hander has been scored upon only once in his last 11 appearances, posting a 1.64 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 11 innings over that stretch while collecting three wins, three saves and a hold.