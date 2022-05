Duran struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Orioles on Monday.

Getting the first save chance of his MLB career, Duran needed just 10 pitches to finish off the 2-1 victory against Baltimore. The 6-foot-5 righty has struck out eight batters during his active six-inning scoreless streak. He's lowered his ERA to 3.00 through 12 innings on the year.