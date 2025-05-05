Duran earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Duran was summoned for the second straight game and needed just nine pitches to slam the door once again. While the 27-year-old has had only four save opportunities this season, he's converted all of them and sports a 1.17 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 17:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings.