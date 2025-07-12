Duran secured the save in Friday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Duran successfully converted his fifth save in a row, and he's now turned in six consecutive scoreless outings. The hard-throwing right-hander appears to be well over an illness that cost him Tuesday's tilt against the Cubs. Duran sports a 1.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB while converting 15 of his 17 save chances over 42.1 innings, and his ERA would be a career best if it sticks.