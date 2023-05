Duran picked up the save in Friday's 2-0 win over the Guardians, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one walk and zero hits while striking out two.

Duran continues to struggle with walks (seven over his past five outings), but he hasn't blown a save since April 11. The closer is 7-for-8 in save opportunities on the year and currently sports a 2.13 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and a 16:9 K:BB through 12.2 innings.