Duran was optioned to the minor leagues on Monday.

Duran was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft back in November, but he's only made seven starts at the Double-A level, so it's hardly surprising to see him sent to minor-league camp. The Twins haven't announced his destination to start the season, but he's likely to need a bit more time in Double-A.

