Duran threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Sunday's Grapefruit League tie with Tampa Bay. He bounced back after giving up four earned runs over two-thirds of an inning in his first spring outing.

Duran is healthy as spring begins and entrenched as Minnesota's closer. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has a history of using his bullpen in disregard for the save rule, but he mostly used Duran in a traditional closer role last year. So for this spring there's no sign that Baldelli plans any change even though the Twins may have the deepest setup crew in recent memory.

