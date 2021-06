Duran (elbow) has been shut down for the time being and will be further evaluated in the coming days, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Duran was placed on the 7-day IL on Sunday with a strained right elbow and he's now set to go through further imaging to see if there is anything more serious going on with the injury. The highly touted prospect will not throw for at least the next few days, and depending on the results of the additional imaging, possibly much longer.