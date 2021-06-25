Duran (elbow) will be shut down for 5-to-6 weeks but will not need surgery for the time being, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Duran suffered an elbow strain on June 20. That no surgery was recommended at this time is a positive, though the team will be without one of its better pitching prospects for much -- if not all -- of the remainder of the season. Duran has thrown only 16 innings on the campaign, as he also dealt with a trapezius issue.