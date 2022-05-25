Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning on his way to a save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Tigers. He hit a batter and allowed a base knock.

With Emilio Pagan unavailable after working two innings Monday, Duran was called upon in the ninth Tuesday. He allowed a single to Miguel Cabrera to open the frame and hit Jeimer Candelario with one out in the inning, but he was able to get Willi Castro to ground into a double play to end the game. The 24-year-old now has now converted all four of his save opportunities this year while also snagging four holds. Duran has posted a 2.53 ERA and 0.75 WHIP with 31 punchouts over 21.1 innings in 16 appearances in 2022. Pagan still appears the favorite for the ninth inning, but the rookie seems to be a budding star in the big-leagues.