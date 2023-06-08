Duran (1-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Twins were downed 2-1 by the Rays, failing to record an out and serving up a game-winning solo home run to Randy Arozarena.

The right-hander looked like he might be warming up to handle a save chance, as Minnesota scored its only run of the game in the top of the ninth inning and threatened to add more with the bases loaded and one out. Tampa Bay turned a slick double play to end the rally, however, and Arozarena then drove the second pitch he saw from Duran over the wall in right field. It's the first earned run the Twins' closer has allowed in over a month and the first time he's been taken deep since April 12, and on the season Duran still sits with a stellar 1.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through 23 innings.