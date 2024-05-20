Duran (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, giving up a game-ending home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. He allowed three runs on one hit and two walks with no strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning.

It was the second home run that Duran has allowed in the late innings in a tied game in the three-game series where the Twins were swept. Duran hadn't walked a batter in eight innings before Sunday, so this is probably a minor setback. The bigger worry for fantasy managers is that he's been used in the eighth inning against the heart of the opposing team's order several times since his return from the injured list, ceding the save chance to another arm (usually Griffin Jax) in the bullpen. While Duran as the top choice for saves, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli isn't afraid to use him earlier in games or tied games on the road.