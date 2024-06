Duran (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over one inning, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Athletics on Friday.

Duran served up a two-run home run to Shea Langeliers after being called upon to pitch in a high-leverage situation in the eighth inning. This was Duran's first blown save of the year -- he's converted 11 saves and added four holds over 24 appearances. The closer has a 3.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 23 innings overall.