Duran took the loss Saturday against Kansas City by allowing a run in the ninth inning of a tied game. He allowed a run on three walks while striking out one over one inning.

Duran returned after missing Friday's game due to an immigration-related appointment that required travel. Duran was wild, but not hit hard as a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch factored into the run allowed. He has a 2.61 ERA and 14:6 K:BB ratio in 10.1 innings and should remain the primary closer.