Duran logged a save during the Twins' 1-0 win over the Nationals on Friday after striking out one batter in a perfect ninth.

Duran was brought in to protect the Twins' slim lead and needed just six pitches (five strikes) to dismiss the heart of the Nationals' order, highlighted by his strikeout of James Wood. It was a nice bounceback performance for Duran, who yielded two runs on three hits across two innings in his last outing against the Dodgers on Tuesday. He has a 1.90 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB across 47.1 innings this season.