Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that that Duran was unavailable after "sleeping funny" for Saturday's game against the Royals.

Baldelli says that it was nothing serious, but that's why it was Jorge Lopez was given the save chance for Saturday's game rather than Duran. The talented right-hander appears likely to be available going forward, and it appears he's the favorite for save chances to begin -- and likely end -- the 2023 campaign.